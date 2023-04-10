Investigation Continues Into I-880 Shooting That Killed 5-Year-Old Girl

The investigation continued Monday into the deadly shooting of a 5-year-old girl on Interstate 880 in Fremont Saturday night.

Saturday night's shooting happened on southbound I-880. There is a possible connection between that shooting and another one that took place in Fremont minutes before. The California Highway Patrol is still trying to establish a connection between the two separate shootings.

The freeway shooting took the life of 5-year-old Eliyanah Crisistimo of Santa Clara as she and her family were driving home from a dinner party in Fremont.

Fremont police responded to a non-fatal shooting that was reported near an apartment complex on Fremont Boulevard shortly before the freeway shooting.

A witness at the Fremont Boulevard shooting reported seeing someone in a red car firing a shot at someone near the apartment complex and saw the person who was targeted flee the scene unhurt.

The witness reported the license plate number of the red car, carrying three passengers, that sped away. Fremont police put out an alert and, due to the time and proximity of the freeway shooting, included the possibility that the cases and people involved might be related.

The license plate information led to Santa Cruz police stopping and catching three young men who police say were spotted tossing a gun out of a window. Santa Cruz police posted on social media about the stop, including the possibility the three young men might be connected to the freeway shooting.

The CHP, the lead investigating agency in the freeway shooting, said it felt that post was misleading since, at this point, the young men in custody are only suspected in the non-fatal shooting on Fremont Boulevard, not the freeway shooting. The CHP said it needs more information on the freeway shooting and wants the public focused on that.

"What we’re looking for right now is we're looking for the public to help us with any information that they have that will lead to further evidence gathering,” CHP Lt. Shawna Pacheco said. "They can do that by sending us video, any eyewitness accounts and they can call us at our tip line at 707-917-4491."

The CHP and Fremont police said they can’t comment on any evidence at the crime scene, including whether bullets were recovered.