Driver dies, passengers hurt after car slams into building in Sunnyvale

A driver died and two passengers were seriously hurt when the car they were in slammed into a Sunnyvale building and caught fire early Sunday morning, officials said.

Speeding and alcohol are believed to have played a role in the crash that happened at about 2:25 a.m. in the area of South Sunnyvale Avenue and Old San Francisco Road, Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety (DPS) said.

DPS believes the vehicle was traveling westbound on Old San Francisco Road when it crashed into the building.

First responders found the unresponsive driver trapped inside the burning vehicle. A rescue attempt was made, but first responders had to pull back "due to the untenable fire conditions," DPS said. The driver was later pronounced dead.

The two passengers were taken to a local hospital with major injuries, DPS said. They were cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call 408-730-7109.