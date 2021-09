Elizabeth Holmes is heading back to court.

The trial for the disgraced Theranos CEO is expected to restart Tuesday after it was delayed due to a juror’s possible COVID-19 exposure.

Holmes faces a dozen counts of wire fraud and conspiracy. She is accused of misleading investors about her company's blood testing technology which she promoted as being revolutionary.

She faces up to 20 years in prison if she's found guilty.