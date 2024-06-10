Federal program offers free, healthy summer meals for San Jose students

Schools out and that's usually a cause for celebration among kids. But the end of school also traditionally means an end to free lunches many children rely on.

This summer, kids across San Jose have a new way to get free healthy meals.

The San Jose Parks and Rec Department is participating in a federal summer food service program to ensure healthy meals and snacks to kids ages 5 to 18.

Prisciliano Dominguez was picking up his daughter from camp Monday at the Roosevelt Community Center and said providing summer meals for kids makes sense, especially when they aren't able to rely on school lunches.

“Some families cannot have the time to prepare or even get food,” he said. “I think it's a good program.”

This summer, the city is expanding its service, offering the free meals at nine different sites in San Jose.

“This is incredibly valuable. A lot of our low income families drop off their kids off at a camp for a 10-hour day so this is one last thing parents need to worry about,” Dylan Kuhlmann-Haley of San Jose Parks and Recreation said.

Children enrolled in Camp San Jose, or Camp F.I.T., and Teen Center participants are all eligible for the free summer meals.