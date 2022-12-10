Elderly Man Injured Following Hit-And-Run at Saratoga Library

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run incident that happened at the Saratoga Library Friday night.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m.

Police arrived and found an 80-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A witness said the driver took off toward downtown Saratoga in a dark colored sedan.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No other details have been released at this time.