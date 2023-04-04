Los Gatos

South Bay Community Demands Roadway Safety After Deadly Hit-and-Runs

By Emma Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Los Gatos town council heard from many neighbors who are demanding immediate action be taken to address roadway safety on Blossom Hill Road in San Jose, where two people were killed by speeding cars between January and March.

Raw emotions were on display at Tuesday night's meeting, as friends, neighbors, and the family of Limin Cao pleaded for action to make Blossom Hill Road safer. 

Cao was with her 11-year-old daughter and dog when she was killed there on March 26 in a hit-and-run at the crosswalk on Leigh Avenue in San Jose.

“I sincerely hope that her tragic passing will have a profound impact on facilitating the discussion of this dangerous and deadly road,” said Jessica Thornberry, Cao’s neighbor. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Los Gatos Mayor Maria Ristow responded following public comment.

San Jose Mar 26

Suspect Arrested in San Jose Hit-and-Run That Left Woman, Dog Dead

San Jose Mar 22

Pedestrian Injured Following Hit-and-Run in San Jose

“I'm personally devastated,” she said.

She said the town council will be partnering with San Jose to look at all roadways the neighboring communities have in common -- including Blossom Hill Road.

“We will be looking at all options, both fatalities are still under investigation but there are things that the town will be partnering with San Jose to see what we can do to improve safety for all users and I hope we never ever, ever have residents coming here talking to us about another fatality again,” said Ristow.

Cao's 18-year-old son applauded the mayor's response, and said he's most interested in seeing the town implement speed safety cameras.

“It takes time for policy to be implemented,” said Joshua Fang. “I think we just have to wait and see in that regard whether everything we talked about today actually gets implemented.”

Fang, and others in Los Gatos, pushing for roadways safety will be bringing their same concerns to San Jose's city council meeting later this month.

This article tagged under:

Los Gatos
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us