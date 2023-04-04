South Bay Community Demands Roadway Safety After Deadly Hit-and-Runs

The Los Gatos town council heard from many neighbors who are demanding immediate action be taken to address roadway safety on Blossom Hill Road in San Jose, where two people were killed by speeding cars between January and March.

Raw emotions were on display at Tuesday night's meeting, as friends, neighbors, and the family of Limin Cao pleaded for action to make Blossom Hill Road safer.

Cao was with her 11-year-old daughter and dog when she was killed there on March 26 in a hit-and-run at the crosswalk on Leigh Avenue in San Jose.

“I sincerely hope that her tragic passing will have a profound impact on facilitating the discussion of this dangerous and deadly road,” said Jessica Thornberry, Cao’s neighbor.

Los Gatos Mayor Maria Ristow responded following public comment.

“I'm personally devastated,” she said.

She said the town council will be partnering with San Jose to look at all roadways the neighboring communities have in common -- including Blossom Hill Road.

“We will be looking at all options, both fatalities are still under investigation but there are things that the town will be partnering with San Jose to see what we can do to improve safety for all users and I hope we never ever, ever have residents coming here talking to us about another fatality again,” said Ristow.

Cao's 18-year-old son applauded the mayor's response, and said he's most interested in seeing the town implement speed safety cameras.

“It takes time for policy to be implemented,” said Joshua Fang. “I think we just have to wait and see in that regard whether everything we talked about today actually gets implemented.”

Fang, and others in Los Gatos, pushing for roadways safety will be bringing their same concerns to San Jose's city council meeting later this month.