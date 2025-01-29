milpitas

Milpitas man sentenced in deadly stabbing of transgender partner

By Katy St. Clair | Bay City News

A Milpitas man who murdered his transgender partner was sentenced to 15-years-to-life in prison, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Elijah Cruz Segura, 26, was found guilty last year of the 2021 fatal stabbing of his partner, Natalia Smut. Prosecutors said this case is believed to be the first prosecution of domestic violence against a transgender person in the county.

On April 23, 2021, officers responded to Hillview Court in Milpitas just before 2:30 a.m. to find Smut stabbed multiple times.

According to prosecutors, Segura and Smut had been dating for several months.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said Smut was a "beloved drag queen" and that her death caused "pain and shockwaves" throughout the Bay Area.

People "should never forget that a vulnerable member of our community was abused and killed," said Rosen.

Smut's Instagram account had over 1,300 followers and shows pictures of her performances. In one shot she can be seen posing with Silky Nutmeg Ganache from RuPaul's Drag Race. In other post she honors a transgender woman of color who was murdered; Smut identified as Puerto Rican and Black. One post simply reads, Trans People Are Not a Burden.

