Motorcyclist dies after crashing into pole in San Jose

A motorcyclist died late Sunday night after crashing into a light pole in San Jose, police said.

The wreck happened at about 10:30 p.m. in the area of Union and Bascom avenues, according to police.

The motorcyclist, a man riding a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, was heading eastbound on Union Avenue at Bascom Avenue when he veered off the roadway for unknown reasons and hit a light pole, police said. He died at the scene.

The motorcyclist's identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner.

This marks the 46th fatal collision and 46th traffic death in San Jose this year, according to police.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Leslie (#4264) with the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4264@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.