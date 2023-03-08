San Jose

Authorities in San Jose to Provide New Details in Explosives Arrest

By Robert Handa

Authorities in San Jose on Wednesday were expected to provide an update on a man suspected of possessing explosive materials that he allegedly used to damage PG&E transformers in January and December.

The suspect, 36-year-old Peter Karasev, has been charged with nine felonies, including crimes linked to endangering his neighbors, the community and his own children, police said last week.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and FBI investigators will join San Jose police during a news conference Wednesday.

Police, FBI and other law enforcement agencies found Karasev's San Jose home in the 600 block of Potomac Court, near Gunderson High School, filled with explosive material.

Karasev may be connected to two explosions in San Jose that damaged PG&E transformers reported Jan. 5 on Snell Avenue and on Dec. 8 on Thornwood Drive, police said.

