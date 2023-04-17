San Jose

Pedestrian Injured in Crash in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

Scene of a crash involving a pedestrian in San Jose.
NBC Bay Area

A pedestrian was hurt in a crash involving two cars in San Jose Monday morning, police said.

The crash happened at about 10:15 a.m. in the area of Keyes and South Third streets, according to police.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A traffic signal came down during the crash, according to police. Motorists were told to use alternate routes.

