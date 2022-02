Campbell residents in the area of Wren Way were asked to shelter in place Wednesday night due to police activity.

The following streets are closed to the public and police ask everyone avoid the area.

Wren Way

W Rincon Avenue

Ricky Drive

Abbey Lane

Bucknall Road

No additional information was immediately available.

Wren Way, W. Rincon, Ricky Drive, Abbey, & Bucknall are closed. Avoid the area and we will advise when the shelter in place has been lifted. pic.twitter.com/VPXintmVvx — Campbell Police (@CampbellPolice) February 10, 2022