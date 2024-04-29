‘Extremely frustrating': Power issues plague Santa Clara County family court

The Family Justice Center Courthouse in San Jose had to close Monday for at least the third time in the past few months because of power issues.

The closures have led to growing frustration for people who need the services of family court, like filing for restraining orders or child support.

"It’s extremely frustrating," Miriam Avalos said. "It's not the first time it's happened. It's about the fourth time actually that I’ve been here and it's closed."

After a major power failure in March, the court has not been able to reconnect to PG&E’s system, so it has been bringing in large generators.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"On April 20, we received the power buss component," court spokeswoman Jessica Kellogg said. "At this point we’re just waiting for PG&E to reconnect the power supply to the building."

PG&E said it is looking into the issue.

"The Family Justice Center Courthouse in downtown San Jose requested that PG&E de-energize their service so repairs could be made to equipment owned by the customer that had failed," the utility said in a statement. "PG&E has been working with the customer to resolve all outstanding issues, and is committed to getting the customer restored safely and as quickly as possible."

Meanwhile, bilingual court staff stood outside the front door Monday redirecting people to other courthouses where their cases could be addressed.