Sacred Heart distributes holiday food and toys in San Jose

One of the South Bay's largest nonprofits is trying to make sure everyone is squared away for the holidays.

On Monday, Sacred Heart Community Service in San Jose launched what it calls its "Distribution Week," which continues through Tuesday.

Volunteers handed out boxes full of holiday food for about 700 families in need, including turkeys, hams, chickens and other holiday food supplies.

Elizabeth Matthews, the charity's senior community development director, said that between food handouts and a toy giveaway starting Wednesday, lots of help and donations are needed during the holiday season.

"For holidays, our operation gets even bigger, so we see daily during this food distribution, we have like 500 volunteers coming in today and throughout the rest of the week," Matthews said.

Toy donations are still being accepted and food donations are distributed all year long.

To learn more about volunteering, visit sacredheartcs.org/holidays.