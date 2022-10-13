San Jose City Hall Lit Up in Iranian Colors in Show of Solidarity With Women, Girls

San Jose City Hall was lit up in the colors of the Iranian flag Wednesday night in a show of solidarity with Iranian women and girls protesting human rights abuses.

Demonstrators in Iran and around the world are calling for human rights and freedom for women in Iran.

The protests were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in custody of Iran's morality police because she allegedly wore a loose headscarf.

"Sparked by the horrific killing of Mahsa Amini, thousands of Iranian women and girls courageously protest the severe abuse of human rights in their country, inspiring the world to stand with them," San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said in a statement. "The City of San José joins the demonstrators globally who demand Iran’s government—and all governments—to honor the autonomy and freedom of all women."