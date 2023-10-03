2 children who drowned in pool at San Jose day care were a year old

The two children who drowned in a pool at a home day care in San Jose were both a year old, officials announced Tuesday.

The children drowned Monday at the Happy Happy Daycare facility on the 1000 block of Fleetwood Drive in the city's Almaden neighborhood, officials said.

The victims were identified as Lillian Hanan of San Jose and Payton Cobb of Hollister. A third child was also found in the pool and was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"Officers at that time did respond to a welfare check and jointly responded with San Jose Fire Department to investigate a call of several children in a pool," San Jose police Officer Steve Aponte said Tuesday. "Upon arrival, we discovered that two of the children were in severe medical distress. A third one was also located in the pool. All three were transported to local hospitals."

NBC Bay Area went to the day care facility on Tuesday to try to talk to the owner, but no one answered the door.

"We don't have an official timeline as to how the juveniles reached the pool area – from the day care or from the actual home itself," Aponte said.

Police couldn't say how many adults were at the day care when the drownings happened.

Once police wrap up their investigation, it will be sent to the district attorney's office, which will determine whether any charges will be filed against the day care operators.