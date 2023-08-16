Watch live: San Jose police provide updates on shooting that sent officer to hospital

A San Jose police officer was shot Wednesday morning while responding to a reported family disturbance near downtown, police said.

The officer was taken to a local hospital, according to police. Their condition wasn't immediately known.

The department said officers responded to the area of Auzerais Avenue and Race Street to investigate a report of a family disturbance.

When officers arrived at the door of the home, they "immediately began taking gunfire, resulting in an officer involved shooting," police said on social media.

Police said the scene is still active. The public has been asked to avoid the area.

Race Street has been closed between West San Carlos Street and Parkmoor Avenue, police said.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.