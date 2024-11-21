Christmas in the Park is returning to Downtown San Jose, but organizers are concerned about its future.

The 44-year-old tradition has lost major sponsors, leaving the nonprofit organization running the event $100,00 short for next year's event.

"We've had three major donors who've been with us for a number of years who have backed out—through no fault of their own. The economy is just not helping them either," said Debbie Degutis, the managing director of Christmas in the Park.

Due to the shortfall, Degutis said it will be more difficult to make changes in the next holiday season.

"We won't be able to renovate our displays or bring back all our staff, and we may have to cancel some of our events, like accessible Sunday," she said.

The organization said it is hoping the nearly 700,000 vctors expected to pay a top to the event this year will donate some funds or buy a ticket to the drive-thru light display at History Park. Money raised at the display will help fund Christmas in the Park in 2025.

"I love the way it looks. It makes me feel at home," said Makaila Neel of San Jose. "I can be here with family and have a good time."

This year's event is set to commence the day after Thanksgiving.