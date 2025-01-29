Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County leaders vote against artificial turf ban

By Marianne Favro

Santa Clara County supervisors on Tuesday voted against a ban on artificial turf on all county-owned properties.

More than 120 people from across the community signed up to speak before the vote, both in favor and against the ban.

The fight pitted those who feel chemicals in artificial turf are potentially dangerous against turf supporters who believe time has shown the grass substitute is safe and is the only way to provide safe fields for children and competitions.

The county health department recently released a study on artificial turf that found plastic fields contain toxic chemicals, but the exposure for people using them for short periods of time is unclear. The report also found turf can offer three times more playing time than grass.

In 2023, the Millbrae City Council passed an ordinance that bans the installment of artificial turf.

