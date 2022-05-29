Sex Misconduct Cases Prompt Policy Shift in San Jose

The city of San Jose has announced a new policy requiring city employees accused of criminal misconduct be placed immediately on leave until an initial investigation is completed.

The new policy announced Friday in a statement from the San Jose Police Department is designed to protect the public and came after Mayor Sam Liccardo earlier this week called for an investigation into police handling of sexual misconduct by city workers.

A former city code inspector was sentenced last week to 35 years in prison for extorting sex and soliciting bribes from massage business owners. A police officer was charged with indecent exposure this month after he was accused of masturbating while responding to a call.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police knew of complaints against both men for more than a year, but the men continued working with the public. Liccardo on Monday asked for an investigation of what police did or did not do after receiving the complaints.