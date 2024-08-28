2-alarm structure fire in South San Jose

Firefighters are responding to a two-alarm structure fire in South San Jose.

The blaze was reported at 12:43 p.m. on the 400 block of Fontanelle Drive, just east of Highway 101. Firefighters said all residents and animals are out of the impacted home.

Nearby brush also reportedly caught fire.

Residents should avoid the area and officials said traffic is impacted in the area.

No other information was immediately available.

