San Jose

2-alarm structure fire in South San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

Firefighters are responding to a two-alarm structure fire in South San Jose.

The blaze was reported at 12:43 p.m. on the 400 block of Fontanelle Drive, just east of Highway 101. Firefighters said all residents and animals are out of the impacted home.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Nearby brush also reportedly caught fire.

Residents should avoid the area and officials said traffic is impacted in the area.

No other information was immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us