San Jose

Student found unresponsive in pool at San Jose school has died, police say

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A juvenile student who was found unresponsive in a pool at a San Jose school Monday afternoon has died, police announced Wednesday.

The incident happened at The Harker School - Lower School Campus on the 4300 block of Bucknall Road, police said. A nurse found the student and performed CPR until first responders arrived and took them to the hospital in critical condition.

Police were notified Wednesday that the student did not survive.

The circumstances surrounding the student's death remain under investigation, police said.

