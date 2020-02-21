Wuhan Native Pulls Silicon Valley Together to Send Supplies to China for Coronavirus Relief

A Silicon Valley tech executive from Wuhan, China has recruited dozens of Bay Area volunteers and companies to help get supplies back to his hometown as it battles the coronavirus outbreak.

Tom Gong, who started Wuhan United in San Jose, is using technology to create a faster link between the Bay Area and China. His organization has been able to send a million masks and other items to hospitals affected by the coronavirus in China.

"It's not a short-term task," he said. "It takes a long commitment to fight coronavirus and also restore Wuhan."

NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman has more in the video report above.

For more information on the organization, visit WuhanUnited.com.