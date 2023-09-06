Steph and Ayesha Curry's foundation pledges to raise $50 million for Oakland schools

Steph and Ayesha Curry’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation announced Wednesday a commitment to raise and invest $50 million into support and resources for Oakland students by the 2026 school year.

The Currys unveiled the plan after visiting East Oakland’s Lockwood STEAM Academy, which their foundation supports with funding and other resources.

The foundation and other community partners recently helped the school remodel its schoolyard, which now includes a new playground, several sports courts, an outdoor classroom and a community garden.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“It’s obviously a big step for us. It’s a big commitment,” said Steph Curry. “But it’s something we know we can execute. Excited to see, like you saw today, the kids’ faces and their joy around being in school and feeling like they can thrive to their highest potential.”

Since its founding in 2019, Eat. Learn. Play. has raised more than $47 million for Oakland kids and families.