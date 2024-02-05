Crews begin storm cleanup in San Francisco amid outages, downed trees

Downed trees and power lines. Power outages and buckled sidewalks. Those are all part of the damage in San Francisco that crews are now dealing with.

Public works officials said about two dozen large trees came down during this weekend's storm, including one near Balboa Park which landed on a car.

Thousands of customers across the city were impacted by outages.

