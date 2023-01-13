bay area storm

Storms Slow Down Bay Area Housing Market

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The series of Bay Area storms appears to be impacting the local real estate market.

Agents and potential buyers tell NBC Bay Area they are pulling back from even listing or looking at homes during the parade of storms slamming the region.

For buyers, it's the combination of high prices and interest rates mixed with high wind and rain that is making it difficult to make a deal.

NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman has more in the video report above.

Big storms pounded the Bay Area this week causing widespread flooding, downed trees and power outages.

This article tagged under:

bay area stormreal estatehousing market
