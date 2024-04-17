San Jose

Suspect in San Jose Home Depot fire still has not entered plea in case

By Robert Handa

NBC Universal, Inc.

It’s been two years since one of the biggest fires in San Jose history.

The Home Depot fire off Blossom Hill Road devastated the area. But Dyllin Gogue, the man accused of deliberately setting the fire has not even entered a plea in the case.

Gogue was arrested for deliberately setting the fire on April 9, 2022 to cover up his attempt at stealing tools. He was also arrested for other thefts in the area.

Residents who lived nearby the Home Depot remember that day.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“I mean it was a nightmare. It was a nightmare. A lot of us were out here, were crying and we thought we were going to lose our homes,” said San Jose resident Mary Morales.

San Jose Aug 30, 2022

Suspect in San Jose Home Depot Arson Fire Expected in Court

San Jose Apr 20, 2022

List of Alleged Crimes Tied to Man Suspected of Setting San Jose Home Depot Fire

Gogue was scheduled to enter a plea Wednesday but proceedings were continued after prosecutors had a time conflict with another case.

People affected by the fire are frustrated by the slow process.

San Jose resident Rick Garcia was inside the store at the time of the incident.

“I was literally at the back wall of the building, in the lumber section,” he said. “I made my way all the way to the front and by the time got to the front, the mount of smoke that was billowing out the front of the building was insane and how quickly it got out of control. You know, it’s amazing how fast a building that size could go up in flames."

Gogue’s case will proceed as methodically as the cleanup and new construction. He is due back in court on Jun. 7.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us