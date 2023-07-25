Can you listen to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour outside Levi's Stadium? Here's what officials say

Taylor Swift fans unable to secure a ticket to her highly-anticipated Eras Tour this weekend in Santa Clara still have conflicting information on if they will be able to stand outside Levi's Stadium and listen to the concert.

Some of Swift's recent concerts at other venues have allowed fans without tickets to gather outside. Levi's Stadium officials stand firm in saying fans without tickets will not be allowed to hang out in the parking lot. Stadium officials also said there will be no tailgating allowed and fans cannot congregate in nearby parking areas or on the streets due to risks to public safety.

Santa Clara Councilmember Kathy Watanabe, a longtime 49ers and Levi's Stadium critic, recently told NBC Bay Area she is siding with fans.

"We're talking about public streets - so you cannot control people not being able to come and stand on a public street," Watanabe said. "So they're welcome to come, and I know there are a lot of Swifties out there."

Police seem to have softened their stance a bit and now just urging non-ticketed fans to stay away and allow for easier flow of traffic and pedestrians.

Watanabe said she is working with Santa Clara city staff to the conflict resolved before Friday for the fans who want to hear their favorite singer's stop in the Bay Area.