Team USA fencer Alexander Massialas looks ahead to 2024 Paris Olympics

One of the athletes who competed in Rio, is now hoping to head to his fourth Olympic games.

Fencer Alexander Massialas is currently ranked number one in the world.

This week, Massialas competing at the world championships in Milan, Italy.

Before he left, NBC Bay Area’s Jessica Aguirre sat down with Massialas and his coach, who also happens to be his father, on how he is preparing for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Watch the interview in the video above.