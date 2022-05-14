Oakland

Teen Plays Drums for Pearl Jam at Oakland Show

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was an exciting night for a North Bay teenager, who is a drummer and got to get up on stage and play with Pearl Jam at their show in Oakland.

It happened during the band's recent show at the Oakland Arena Friday. Pearl Jam had been performing without drummer Matt Cameron because he tested positive for COVID-19.

The band had other drummers filling in. But they also welcomed Kai Neukermans to the stage.

Neukermans plays in a band out of Mill Valley called “The Alive” and said he knows Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder’s daughter.

After hearing about their drummer situation, he sent her a video of himself playing a Pearl Jam song. He was apparently in class when he found out about the gig.

“It’s called "Mind your Manners" and it was surreal playing with them, insane crowd,” Neukermans said. “It was kind of intimidating, all the people there and I compared it to the shows I've played with 'The Alive' and it was pretty next level.”

Neukermans practiced the song with the band before the show. He said that they introduced him and afterwards told him he did a really great job.

Neukermans’ band is also playing at BottleRock later this month.

