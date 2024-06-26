BART cancels Red Line service between Richmond and Millbrae

There will be no Red Line BART service between Richmond and Millbrae stations on Wednesday due to emergency track work, transit officials said.

According to BART, since crews have track work between MacArthur and 19th St. Oakland stations, passengers may face a 20-minute delay in the Berryessa and SFO/Millbrae directions through downtown Oakland.

Millbrae riders from Richmond are advised to take the Orange/Berryessa train and transfer at MacArthur to a Yellow/SFO train.

Commuters from Millbrae to Richmond can take a Yellow/Antioch train and transfer at MacArthur to a Richmond train, BART officials added.