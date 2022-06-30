Fourth of July

San Francisco Police: Treasure Island a Bad Idea for Fireworks Watching

By Bay City News

San Francisco
Jeff Chiu/AP

The San Francisco Police Department is advising fireworks lovers to steer clear of Treasure Island on the Fourth of July. 

"Treasure Island for viewing the fireworks? Think again," the department tweeted Wednesday. "Due to ongoing construction, viewing areas for the fireworks show and parking will be extremely limited and roadways into parking areas will be inaccessible."

Fireworks are set to start over the San Francisco waterfront, near Fisherman's Wharf, at 9:30 p.m. Monday.

