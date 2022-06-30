San Francisco Police: Treasure Island a Bad Idea for Fireworks Watching

The San Francisco Police Department is advising fireworks lovers to steer clear of Treasure Island on the Fourth of July.

"Treasure Island for viewing the fireworks? Think again," the department tweeted Wednesday. "Due to ongoing construction, viewing areas for the fireworks show and parking will be extremely limited and roadways into parking areas will be inaccessible."

Fireworks are set to start over the San Francisco waterfront, near Fisherman's Wharf, at 9:30 p.m. Monday.

