Videos: Huge crowds celebrate Carnaval San Francisco

Huge crowds of people celebrated Carnaval San Francisco in the city on Sunday, wrapping up the two-day festival with plenty of music, food and a parade.

The event — now in its fourth decade — describes itself as the largest multicultural celebration on the West Coast, bringing together and celebrating Latin-American, Caribbean and African cultures of the Bay Area.

This year’s festival theme was “Honor Indigenous Roots.” The festival’s website noted that indigenous heritage has long been a part of its traditions, and that honoring those histories meant continued education about them.

The festival entertainment ranged from lowrider car shows to a skateboarding area, along with hundreds of food and goods vendors.

Carnavale is also celebrated worldwide.

Check out video from the event and parade below.

Watch video of the crowds celebrating Carnaval San Francisco on Sunday, enjoying the music, food and parade.