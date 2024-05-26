Videos: Huge crowds celebrate Carnaval San Francisco

Huge crowds of people celebrated Carnaval San Francisco in the city on Sunday, wrapping up the two-day festival with plenty of music, food and a parade.
The event — now in its fourth decade — describes itself as the largest multicultural celebration on the West Coast, bringing together and celebrating Latin-American, Caribbean and African cultures of the Bay Area.
This year’s festival theme was “Honor Indigenous Roots.” The festival’s website noted that indigenous heritage has long been a part of its traditions, and that honoring those histories meant continued education about them.
The festival entertainment ranged from lowrider car shows to a skateboarding area, along with hundreds of food and goods vendors.
Carnavale is also celebrated worldwide.
Check out video from the event and parade below.
