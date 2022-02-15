Woman Who Died Along With Young Daughter in Blackhawk Pool Identified

A woman who apparently drowned along with a young child Saturday in a swimming pool in the East Bay community of Blackhawk has been identified as 31-year-old Llaneth Chavez of Hollister, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a home on East Ridge Court after a woman was reported to be in a backyard pool and not breathing. A deputy arrived and was told that a child had also been in the pool and was taken to a hospital, sheriff's officials said.

Chavez and the child, identified by the Sheriff's Office as her 4-year-old daughter whose name isn't being released, died at the hospital.

An investigation into the deaths is underway, but they do not appear suspicious and there were no signs of foul play. The county coroner's office conducted autopsies Monday and their official causes of death are pending the results of toxicology tests.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office investigation division at (925) 313-2600. Tips can be emailed to tips@so.cccounty.us or by voicemail by calling (866) 846-3592.