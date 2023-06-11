milpitas

Woman's body found at Milpitas landfill

By Sarah Klieves

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Bay Area family and police are searching for answers after a woman’s body was found at a Milpitas landfill.

The body was discovered on June 2 at the Newby Island Landfill.

Family and the Santa Clara County Coroner have identified the woman as LaToya Renee Covington.

Covington’s family told NBC Bay Area her body was unrecognizable, and investigators had to use fingerprints to identify her remains.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

It’s not clear how her body ended up at the landfill and a cause of death has not been released. Covington was a mother of three and was unhoused at the time of her death.

Antioch 6 hours ago

1 dead, 6 hurt after shooting at birthday party in Antioch

San Jose Jun 10

San Jose man dies on honeymoon in Hawaii

This article tagged under:

milpitas
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us