Woman's body found at Milpitas landfill

A Bay Area family and police are searching for answers after a woman’s body was found at a Milpitas landfill.

The body was discovered on June 2 at the Newby Island Landfill.

Family and the Santa Clara County Coroner have identified the woman as LaToya Renee Covington.

Covington’s family told NBC Bay Area her body was unrecognizable, and investigators had to use fingerprints to identify her remains.

It’s not clear how her body ended up at the landfill and a cause of death has not been released. Covington was a mother of three and was unhoused at the time of her death.