About 80 people reported feeling sick and up to 20 were hospitalized after bear spray was accidentally released at an Amazon facility in NJ. (Published 2 hours ago)

Up to 80 Sickened by Bear Spray at Amazon Warehouse in New Jersey

More than 50 employees at a sprawling Amazon fulfillment center in New Jersey were sickened, two dozen of them hospitalized, Wednesday when a can of bear repellent spray accidentally fell off a shelf and discharged, authorities say.

A total of 24 workers were sent to five hospitals; the primary complaint was difficulty breathing, officials said. Other complaints included a burning sensation in the eyes and throat.

Robert Wood Johnson Hospital confirmed it was treating nine patients, one of whom had to be intubated and went to the ICU. The other patients were walk-ins; the severity of their issues wasn't immediately clear, a spokesperson said.

The first dispatch call to 50 New Canton Way came in around 8:29 a.m. "Patrol you have an assignment ... for strange odor and sick person," was heard on emergency radio.

A Robbinsville town spokesman said an aerosol can fell off a shelf on the warehouse's third floor, prompting an evacuation of one wing of the facility. First responders conducted triage outside, and more than a half-dozen ambulances were said to have been dispatched to the center. The 1.3-million-square-foot facility employs more than 3,000 people.

Amazon released a statement confirming a "damaged aerosol can" released strong fumes in a contained area of the fulfillment center.

"The safety of our employees is our top priority, and as such, all employees in that area have been relocated to safe place and employees experiencing symptoms are being treated onsite," the statement said.

By 10:30 a.m. or so, the scene had cleared and employees had returned to work.

The mega-retailer sells multiple brands of bear repellent on its site in can sizes as big as 10 ounces. It wasn't clear which brand caused the issue Wednesday. At least one of the cans has a big red DANGER warning on the outside indicating exposure could cause temporary eye irritation and other issues.