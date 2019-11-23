As Venezuela's Economy Struggles, Some of Its Citizens Turn to a Lucrative Gig: Cybercrime - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

As Venezuela's Economy Struggles, Some of Its Citizens Turn to a Lucrative Gig: Cybercrime

Hacking efforts are particularly lucrative for Venezuelans as they are sold for cryptocurrency, a welcome alternative to the country’s own currency, which has endured rapid inflation

Published 18 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Battle of the Bays: The Backstory You Need
    RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images
    In this Aug. 4, 2017, file photo, opposition activists hold a protest against the newly inaugurated Constituent Assembly in Caracas.

    Cybercrime is flourishing in Venezuela as the country’s deepening economic and political crisis drives thousands into the underground criminal world, according to a report released Thursday by IntSights, a global threat intelligence company.

    IntSights analysts discovered large-scale and sophisticated efforts to steal personal information from people in Latin America who work for a variety of companies, such as banks and retailers, and then either sell that information online or use it to collect even more data, NBC News reports. The hackers are based in Venezuela and neighboring countries, like Colombia, where many Venezuelan refugees have settled.

    These information gathering operations are particularly lucrative for Venezuelans as they are sold for cryptocurrency such as bitcoin, a welcome alternative to the country’s own currency, which has endured rapid inflation.

    And they’re not subtle about it. Specific information about the operations, like who the hackers are, where they are located and even hackers’ phone numbers are surprisingly easy to find, according to Charity Wright, an analyst at IntSights.

    Family Says Vaping Killed Their 28-Year-Old Son

    [NATL] Family Says Vaping Killed Their 28-Year-Old Son
    An Orlando family is grieving the loss of their 28-year-old son, who died last week. They said he died as a result of vaping. Kyle Boyd's mother, Kimberly, said he was fine last Monday after he came home from hanging out with a group of friends. She said the next morning she could not wake him up.
     
    (Published Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices