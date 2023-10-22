Israel-Hamas War

Antony Blinken ‘hopeful' more hostages will be released but skeptical of Hamas

The U.S. secretary of state, in an interview on "Meet the Press," expressed skepticism of the militant group’s statement that they were ready to release two more hostages.

Win Mcnamee | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday praised the recent release of an American mother and daughter held hostage by Hamas, but expressed skepticism over the militant group’s recent statement that they were ready to release two more hostages.

In an interview on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” host Kristen Welker asked Blinken: “Hamas has come out with a statement saying they are prepared to release two more hostages. What can you tell us about that? Do you see this as a credible offer coming from this terrorist organization?”

Blinken said the U.S. is “engaged with different partners in the region, sending clear messages about the need to immediately and unconditionally release all of the hostages” and it was “gratifying” to see the release of Judith Raanan and her daughter, Natalie, on Friday after they were taken hostage by Hamas during the militants' Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

"We're hopeful that more [will be] released. But the bottom line is this: They need to be released. Each and every one of them. Now. Unconditionally," he said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Read the full story on NBC News.com here

This article tagged under:

Israel-Hamas War
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us