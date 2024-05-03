Feather Alert issued for Indigenous woman missing from Campo Indian Reservation

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department issued a Feather Alert for a woman who was reported missing from the Campo Indian Reservation on Monday.

The sheriff's department is asking for the public's help in locating 28-year-old Paula Connolly, who was reported missing just after 11 p.m. on Monday. During the investigation, deputies found Connolly's vehicle and personal belongings at a hotel in Jacumba. They did not find Connolly.

Later, deputies received information that Connolly had been at a Shell gas station in Jacumba on the night of her disappearance. Surveillance footage showed Connolly walking from the gas station to an adjacent Park and Ride around 10:30 p.m., according to the sheriff's department.

Connolly is an Indigenous woman from the Campo Indian Reservation, standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes, the sheriff's department said.

She was last seen wearing a black and pink dress with a flower print, the department said. She has a large tattoo on her right shoulder/arm area of a large flower covering up a woman's face.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call 9-1-1 or contact the sheriff's department at 858- 565-5200.

What is a Feather Alert?

The Sheriff's Department notified the California Highway Patrol to issue a Feather Alert throughout California.

A Feather Alert is a resource available to statewide law enforcement agencies investigating the "suspicious or unexplainable disappearances of an Indigenous woman or Indigenous person," according to the sheriff's department.

The alert seeks to provide immediate information to the public in order to aid in the swift recovery of missing Indigenous persons.

A 2016 National Institute of Justice study found that four in five tribal women experience violence during their lifetime. Only 9% of murders of Indigenous women are solved in California, according to a report by the Sovereign Bodies Institute.