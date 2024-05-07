New Jersey

Mister Softee app allows ice cream lovers to track the nearest truck

Want to know where the nearest ice cream truck is? Check out the Mister Softee app.

By Cherise Lynch

The jingle of a nearby ice cream van is a sure sign that summer is approaching.

But you never have to guess when the next time a popular ice cream truck might roll through your neighborhood because there's an app to help with that.

The Mister Softee app allows people to track their local ice cream trucks. Once you add your zip code, the app will share with you where the closest truck is to you.

Mister Softee launched in 1959 in Philadelphia and then moved the headquarters to Runnemede, New Jersey a few years later.

Now, it is one of the largest franchisers of soft ice cream in the United States, with about 350 franchisees operating 625 trucks in 18 states.

