Police investigate tire tracks over New Hampshire cemetery grounds

New Hampshire State Police say they responded to a call to Croydon Flat Cemetery on Camel Hump Road.

By Staff Reports

Authorities are investigating a report of criminal mischief in Croydon, New Hampshire on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they saw ruts and tire tracks on the grass, as it appears an unknown number of vehicles drove through the cemetery, according to authorities.

Police say the incident happened between the evening hours of December 22 and the early morning hours of December 23.

If you have any information about this incident you are urged to call New Hampshire State Police at (603) 223-4381 

