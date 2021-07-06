Couple Mysteriously Vanishes, Last Seen in Angeles National Forest

At least two bodies have reportedly been found in or near a car that went over the side of the Angeles Crest Highway at mile marker 72 in the Angeles National Forest. But it's not known whether the bodies belong to a missing couple believed to have been in the Angeles National Forest.

The couple, from Apple Valley, have been missing since Thursday. Investigators spent the day searching the mountains near Dawson Saddle Trail.

A vehicle has been spotted off the side of the road in that area.

Investigators confirm they found a vehicle, but details were not immediately available about whether it matches the silver SUV that the couple was driving.

Sophia Edwards and Ethan Manzano, both 19, have been missing for five days.

Investigators say the couple was last seen early Thursday near Newcombs Ranch in the Angeles National Forest, where they were visiting friends.

They left their friend's home around 1:30 a.m., making the drive home along the windy Angeles Crest.

"The friends said their demeanor was normal, nothing out of character for them," said Detective Matthew Pereida with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit. "They were an affectionate couple. They had a great time."

Sophia Edwards' father says the couple planned to move to Colorado over the weekend, but no one has heard from them.

"I was going to go Friday morning and load up their furniture in my truck and caravan to Colorado on Saturday morning," said Jeremy Edwards, her father. "They seemed excited about the idea. They had friends in Colorado they were planning on moving in with."

Investigators are narrowing their search around Dawson Saddle Trail, about an hour and 45 minutes from Newcombs Ranch because that's the last place the couple's cell phone was tracked.

Rescue teams worry the couple, driving a silver 2007 Isuzu Ascender, may have accidentally driven off the winding mountain road, which drops hundreds of feet into deep, rugged ravines.

"You're surrounded by trees and other things that cover what you can see with the naked eye," Pereida said. "There are some areas that have guard rails but the area around Dawson Saddle didn't have any guard rails."

Anyone with information of their whereabouts was asked to call the LASD's Missing Persons unit at 323-890-5500 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.