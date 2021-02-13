earthquake

Strong Earthquake Shakes Japan's Northeastern Coast

There is no danger of a tsunami, according to NHK TV

The Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant
STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images

The Japan Meteorological Agency says a strong earthquake has hit off the coast of northeastern Japan, shaking Fukushima, Miyagi and other areas.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV said the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant was still checking if there were any problems, and there were no immediate reports of irregularities from other nuclear plants in the area follwing Saturday night's magnitude 7.1 quake.

There is no danger of a tsunami, according to NHK TV.

U.S. & World

impeachment trial Feb 12

Trump Lawyers: Impeachment Based on Hatred, Not Facts

schools Feb 12

CDC Revises School Reopening Guidance, Warns COVID Variants Could Cause Issues

The agency said the quake was centered about 60 kilometers (37 miles) beneath the ocean bed.

The shaking was felt in Tokyo, to the southwest.

The same area was slammed by a tsunami, quake and nuclear disaster in March 2011.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

earthquakeJapanQuakeFukushimaJapan Meteorological Agency
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State Black History Month U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us