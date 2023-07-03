Texas teen missing for eight years found alive, but in ‘bad shape'

A Houston teen who was reported missing more than eight years ago has been found alive. The Texas Center for the Missing announced the news Saturday.

Rudy Farias was reported missing when he was 17 years old, his mother says some good Samaritans found the now 25-year-old outside a church and then called 911. Authorities confirmed it was Farias.

Rudy’s mother told Click2Houston.com he's in "bad shape" physically and mentally.

"I think now there's a lot of questions there's a lot investigation to kind of see what happened, where it happened, how it happened," said Tim Miller with Texas EquuSearch, one of the many organizations that helped search for Farias.

Investigators say Farias disappeared in March 2015. He was last seen walking two dogs, both dogs were found, but Farias was not.

Miller said every tip was followed. "I can't even tell you how many times we searched and how many leads and tips came in and they just kind of faded away and now all of a sudden this," Miller said. "We believe in miracles and this certainly was a miracle."

Farias' family says he's recovering in a hospital. He reportedly had several bruises, burns and scrapes at the time he was found. Rudy's mother says she is grateful to have him back and is asking for prayers.

Update: 7/1/23-- After 8 long years, Rudy has been located safe. Please continue to keep his family in your prayers as Rudy recovers in the hospital. https://t.co/AFqj9qvm9G — TX Center 4 Missing (@TXCenter) July 2, 2023

In 2015, family members told NBC that Rudy had been suffering from depression for months. He lost his older brother to a motorcycle accident several years ago.

“He watched his best friend die right in front of him. His brother was his best friend in the world. He’s just gone through so much more than anyone his age ever should,” a private investigator working for the Farias family was quoted saying on Dateline in 2015.

At the time of Rudy’s disappearance, investigators said they did not suspect foul play. Police have not said what led to Rudy’s disappearance.