Uber Driver Charged In Attempted Rape of Passenger

An Uber driver was charged Friday with sexually assaulting a customer in Santa Ana and a domestic-related attack in Garden Grove.

Jason Rodas, 30, of Garden Grove, was charged with single counts each of kidnapping to commit a sex offense, assault with intent to commit a sex offense, attempted forcible rape, criminal threats and two counts of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, all felonies. Rodas is scheduled to be arraigned sometime today in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana, and being held on $1 million bail.

A 51-year-old woman called the ride-sharing service about 4 a.m. Wednesday to get to work, police said.

Rodas responded to the call, but after picking her up and while en route to her destination, he told her that he would do it for no charge, police said.

He asked her "several questions about her sex life," which frightened the woman, and when she demanded he just take her to work, he threatened to throw her out of the car if she called police, according to police.

He eventually drove the woman to 300 S. Minnie St., where she bailed out of the car and tried to run away, but he caught her, then choked and sexually assaulted her, police alleged.

He was arrested several hours after the alleged attack, police said.

Rodas is also accused in a domestic dispute in Garden Grove on Aug. 1, according to court records.

Investigators asked the public to call if they had any other relevant information about Rodas. The public was asked to call Detective Julio Gallardo at 714-245-8378 or email gallardo@santa-ana.org. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at 855-TIP-OCCS.