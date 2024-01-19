US Postal Service

USPS set to increase prices on stamps and some shipping services. What to know

The rate hikes from the U.S. Postal Service, first announced in November, are set to take effect on Sunday, Jan. 21.

By Staff

A United States Postal Service mailbox
Ron Adar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The cost to ship your letters and packages is going to increase this weekend.

The Postal Service is raising the cost of First-Class Forever postage stamps for letters from 66 cents to 68 cents. First-Class Mail Postcards will cost 2 cents more, from 51 cents to 53 cents.

The cost of stamps for international letters and postcards will increase by 5 cents, from $1.50 to $1.55.

Along with stamp increase, USPS is also hiking up prices for some package shipping services. USPS Ground Advantage cost will go up 5.4%, Priority Mail will increase by 5.7% and Priority Mail Express will go up 5.9%.

