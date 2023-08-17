Warriors' 2023-24 schedule released by NBA, with game dates, times

It’s almost time for the 2023-24 NBA season to begin, and Dub Nation now has an idea of what’s in store for the Warriors.

The NBA released the regular season schedule Thursday, with all 82 games laid out from this fall to next spring.

Golden State will open the new season at home against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. PT at Chase Center. It could be Durant’s first game back in the Bay since leaving the Warriors in 2019. It’s the 18th time in the last 22 years that the Warriors will open the regular season at home.

The Warriors’ first road game won’t be too far from home, as they’ll travel about 90 miles northeast to Sacramento for a Western Conference first-round series playoff rematch against the up-and-coming Kings on Oct. 27 at Golden 1 Center.

It won’t take long for the two Northern California neighbors to come face-to-face shortly after, too, as the Kings will make their way to Chase Center on Nov. 1.

Golden State will open the 2023-24 season with seven of its first nine games on the road.

The Warriors get their first shot to face the team that eliminated them in the 2023 playoffs on Jan. 27 when they host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in San Francisco.

All weekday home games will tip off at 7 p.m. PT, while weekend home games will start at 5:30 p.m. PT except for two nationally-televised games on Feb. 25 (4 p.m.) against the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets and April 14 (12:30 p.m.) against the Utah Jazz.

Golden State will play 15 of 20 home games from Dec. 28 to Jan. 30, including 10 games at Chase Center in January. Its longest homestand is a seven-game stretch from Dec. 19 to Jan. 10. The Warriors also have a six-game homestand from Nov. 11 to Nov. 20.

The team’s longest road trip of the season runs from March 24 to April 4, playing seven games in 12 days.

The Warriors will play their 12th straight Christmas Day game as they head to Denver to take on Nikola Jokic and Co. It will be the first time the two teams meet on Christmas Day. They also will play on Easter Sunday, March 31 against the Spurs in San Antonio.

Golden State will play 15 back-to-back sets, of which six are home-home matchups on Nov. 11-12, Dec. 22-23, Jan. 4-5, Jan. 24-25, Feb. 22-23 and March 6-7. The Warriors have seven sets of away-away back-to-backs.

NBC Sports Bay Area will broadcast 70+ to be announced Warriors games next season.

