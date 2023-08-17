49ers QB Sam Darnold expected to start vs. Broncos

SANTA CLARA — Quarterback Trey Lance started the 49ers’ preseason opener and played the entire first half.

When the 49ers’ offense takes the field Saturday evening against the Denver Broncos at Levi’s Stadium, Sam Darnold likely will get the first chance to show what he can do.

“(It’s) not set in stone,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday. “What I said last week, we wanted Trey to get the majority of the first half so Sam could get the next week.

“So that's what we're planning on, but we'll see how the next two practices go before we decide for sure.”

That plan would seem to indicate that the 49ers do not plan on suiting up starting quarterback Brock Purdy, who is taking all of the team’s first-team practice snaps.

“I haven't decided yet with all the starters,” Shanahan said.

Lance started against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in the first exhibition game. He was on the field for 27 snaps as the 49ers had six offensive possessions. Lance completed 10 of 15 pass attempts for 112 yards and one touchdown. He was sacked four times.

Darnold played the 49ers’ first 19 plays of the second half. He completed five of eight passes for 84 yards.

Brandon Allen was on the field for the final 14 plays, and completed five of eight attempts for 36 yards. His interception came on a well-thrown pass for Ronnie Bell that deflected off his hands.

Purdy was cleared to take part in all 49ers practices after he was limited to no more than two consecutive days of work for the first three weeks of training camp. He underwent elbow surgery on March 10 and has been throwing a regulation football since May 29.

The 49ers may opt to limit any risks with Purdy, who is slated to start the regular-season opener on Sunday, Sept. 10, against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

