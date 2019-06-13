Sarah Huckabee Sanders Leaving White House

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders talks to reporters after an interview with Fox News outside the West Wing, June 11, 2019, in Washington.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will leave her job at the end of the month, President Donald Trump announced Thursday.

Trump made the announcement on Twitter.

Sanders, the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, had replaced Sean Spicer after his resignation. Sanders joined the Trump administration as deputy White House press secretary after managing her father’s unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2016.

"After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas," Trump said.

Sanders is one of the president's closest and most trusted White House aides and one of the few remaining who worked on his campaign.

Her tenure was marked by a breakdown in regular White House press briefings and questions about the administration's credibility.

Special counsel Robert Mueller's revealed that Sanders admitted to investigators that she had made an unfounded claim that "countless" FBI agents had reached out to express support for Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey in May 2017.

This is a developing story