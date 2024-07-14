Bay Area republicans somber, shocked ahead of RNC due to Trump rally shooting

Bay Area republicans said they are shocked at the apparent assassination attempt against former president Donald Trump at a pollical rally in Pennsylvania.

Some of the GOP delegates at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee said they were gathered when the news came that the former president was shot.

"You know, the president has done so many rallies in this campaign and this is the first time an incident like this has happened," said Jason Clark, the Bay Area regional vice chair for the California Republican Party.

The RNC is set to start Monday and it remains to be seen how the apparent assassination attempt will impact the convention.

John Dennis, chairman of the San Francisco Republican Party, said political violence has been top of mind for him for decades.

"I’m shocked like everyone else is," Dennis said. "Something that I’ve been concerned about for the better part of decades probably is how things seem to be escalating in the heated rhetoric and steps towards political violence being acceptable."

Denis added he hopes to see bipartisan efforts to denounce political violence. But his main focus right now is the RNC.

"I think some people might be a little more fearful than they were, I have complete confidence in the secret service and the Milwaukee police department," Dennis said. "I’m sure we’ll be safe and sound, but I know people will be a little more on edge as a result of this going on."

At the rally, Trump was stumping when he reached for the side of his face as popping sounds rang out over the crowd of supporters. He then crouched down as Secret Service agents rushed the stage and surrounded him. He was quickly escorted into a vehicle, walking off the stage with agents on all sides.

The former president took to social media and said he is blooded by fine after close to 12 loud pops were fired, one grazing his ear.

The FBI is leading the investigation into the shooting and shared an update in a news conference from Pennsylvania.

Federal authorities have identified the alleged shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office confirmed to NBC News.

Investigators are still working to identify a possible motive.