Biden tests positive for Covid-19, faces pressure to drop out of race

President Joe Biden is back in Delaware Wednesday to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 while traveling in Las Vegas.

The news was first shared by Janet Murguía, president and CEO of Unidos US, who told guests at the group's convention in Las Vegas that the president had sent his regrets and could not appear because he tested positive for the virus. According to the White House, the president is experiencing “mild symptoms” including “general malaise” from the infection.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden “will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time."

The president has since been prescribed the antiviral medication Paxlovid and has taken his first dose, said Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician.

O'Connor added that Biden, 81, “presented this afternoon with upper respiratory symptoms, to include rhinorrhea (runny nose) and non-productive cough, with general malaise.”

All of this comes after California democratic candidate for senate Adam Schiff called on the president to step aside and end his campaign for the White House.

“While the choice to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden’s alone, I believe it is time for him to pass the torch,” Schiff said. “And in doing so, secure his legacy of leadership by allowing us to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming election.”

Schiff’s statement comes as an Associated Press poll found that more than two-thirds of democrats, or 65%, said Biden should drop out. An NBC News poll released Sunday reported similar findings.

The same AP poll found that 57% of the 1,253 respondents said former president Donald Trump should withdraw from the race.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"I do have some questions about whether or not he has the energy that you need to do a presidential campaign." said Nany Tung, chair of the San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee. "I have a lot of faith in our leaders that we will get to the right decision whatever it is."

How long can President Joe Biden stay in the race? That's the looming question as the president faces increased pressure from the Democratic party to drop out. NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai spoke with San Jose State University Political Science Professor Melinda Jackson to find out more.